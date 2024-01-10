Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.32. The stock had a trading volume of 530,409 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.90.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.