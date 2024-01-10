Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $167.19. 1,003,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

