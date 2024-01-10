Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 147.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 467,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 278,601 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 365,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,829 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,601,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 178,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 32,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 177,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IBDU stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $22.96. 49,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,367. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

