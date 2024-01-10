Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $3.46 on Wednesday, reaching $608.64. The stock had a trading volume of 252,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,150. The stock has a market cap of $170.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.22 and a 1 year high of $631.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.32.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

