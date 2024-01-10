Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $7.28 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.90. 308,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,294. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.62.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

