Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,880,000 after acquiring an additional 707,740 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after purchasing an additional 381,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,148,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,990,000 after purchasing an additional 90,448 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.11. 384,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,772. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.57 and a 1-year high of $83.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $76.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

