Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 2,941 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,293,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,340,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,968,000 after buying an additional 1,418,508 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,959.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 942,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,042,000 after buying an additional 896,827 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,167,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,802,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,141,000 after acquiring an additional 617,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 42,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,812. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

