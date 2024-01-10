Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 3,787 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.