Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.24. The company had a trading volume of 295,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.52. The company has a market cap of $145.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.38.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

