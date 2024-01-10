Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 194 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after buying an additional 2,019,517 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after buying an additional 1,106,336 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after buying an additional 202,820 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.48. The stock had a trading volume of 657,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,354. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

