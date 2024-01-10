Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 62 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $589.41. The company had a trading volume of 454,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,538. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $596.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.18. The stock has a market cap of $268.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

