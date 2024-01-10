Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 654 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.