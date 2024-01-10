Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) and Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Head to Head Review

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) and Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Caravelle International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping 33.43% 29.15% 20.55% Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ardmore Shipping and Caravelle International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardmore Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00 Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.63%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

71.5% of Ardmore Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Caravelle International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Caravelle International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping $445.74 million 1.40 $138.45 million $3.38 4.32 Caravelle International Group $185.35 million 0.15 $12.23 million N/A N/A

Ardmore Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Caravelle International Group.

Summary

Ardmore Shipping beats Caravelle International Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

