Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,406,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.32. The stock had a trading volume of 179,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,407. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $249.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,746 shares of company stock valued at $46,252,094. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.