Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Shares Down 0.2%

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $22.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 179,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 71,444 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 349.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter.

About Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF

The Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index weighted equally between equities, sovereign debt, corporate debt, real estate and energy. The ETF seeks to invest in 150 securities and provide monthly distributions.

