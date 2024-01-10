Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 32 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,442,000 after purchasing an additional 41,684 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after acquiring an additional 511,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,421,000 after acquiring an additional 50,787 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,800,000 after acquiring an additional 58,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $457.46 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $297.12 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $437.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.98.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

