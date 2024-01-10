AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

