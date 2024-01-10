AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 36.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $147.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $149.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

