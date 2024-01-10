AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

