AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $13.77 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,013 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

