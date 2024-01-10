AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $25.44 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 445,440 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.11% of Delta Air Lines worth $25,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

