AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,573 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Textron by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Textron

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TXT opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.85. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXT

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.