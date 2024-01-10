AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,707 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,598,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,797,000 after acquiring an additional 156,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 934,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lennar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 171,065 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Lennar by 13.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 830,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,205,000 after purchasing an additional 101,054 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $148.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $156.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.26.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

