AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,784,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,737,000 after acquiring an additional 232,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,620 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Truist Financial lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.86.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.0 %

BLDR opened at $165.44 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $171.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.77 and its 200-day moving average is $137.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

