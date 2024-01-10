AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 658 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.06% of Nutrien worth $16,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average is $59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.