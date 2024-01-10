AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,668 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.35.

Shares of STX opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $87.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.43%.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,554 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

