AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 98,985 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98,985 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $201.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.42 and its 200-day moving average is $193.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

