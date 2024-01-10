Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,295 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for about 0.9% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after purchasing an additional 130,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $921,499,000 after purchasing an additional 520,655 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Autodesk by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $642,448,000 after buying an additional 275,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

ADSK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,878. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.13 and its 200-day moving average is $213.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,620 shares of company stock worth $5,290,138 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

