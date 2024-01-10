Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 168.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,863 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,138 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.50. 202,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,868. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $245.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

