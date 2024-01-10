Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,822 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.30. The company had a trading volume of 40,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,708. The company has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.31. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

