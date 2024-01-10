AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 150.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 200.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,477,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,809,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Argus raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,749 shares of company stock worth $58,400,514. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AZO traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,519.06. The stock had a trading volume of 44,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,033. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,623.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,549.57. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

