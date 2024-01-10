Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Gap Up to $15.63

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $16.19. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 117,553 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3400.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 289,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

