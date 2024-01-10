Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Gap Down to $2.56

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.38. Aveanna Healthcare shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 27,644 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 70.08%. The business had revenue of $478.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.04 million. Analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 11,076,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,604 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 7,446,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 989,260 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 517,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,081,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

