Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $195.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.21. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $203.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.