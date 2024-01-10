Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 13000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$388,450.00, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01.

Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.

