Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AXNX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Axonics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Noblett sold 7,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $446,187.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Axonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,499,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Axonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Axonics by 67.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Axonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

