AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $63.22 and last traded at $62.63, with a volume of 97557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.

The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get AZZ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AZZ by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 557.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Trading Up 9.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average is $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.