AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.150-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. AZZ also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-$4.35 EPS.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $58.75.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $374.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZZ currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AZZ by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in AZZ by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AZZ by 23.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AZZ by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in AZZ by 57.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

