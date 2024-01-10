B. Riley Comments on Tilly’s, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Tilly’s in a report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $166.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $214.29 million, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04.

Insider Transactions at Tilly’s

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $217,871.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,504,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,390,439.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $48,874.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,424 shares in the company, valued at $689,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $217,871.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,504,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,390,439.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 237,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,026. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tilly’s by 32.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

