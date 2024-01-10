Baillie Gifford Japan (LON:BGFD) Insider Simon Davis Purchases 1,424 Shares

Baillie Gifford Japan (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) insider Simon Davis acquired 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 698 ($8.90) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.52 ($12,669.88).

Shares of LON BGFD traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 713 ($9.09). 168,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,776. The company has a market cap of £654.53 million, a PE ratio of -2,618.52 and a beta of 0.79. Baillie Gifford Japan has a twelve month low of GBX 633 ($8.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 814 ($10.38). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 682.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 711.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.97, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Baillie Gifford Japan’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Baillie Gifford Japan’s payout ratio is presently -3,333.33%.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

