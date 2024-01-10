Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Raised by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.1% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Bank of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 237,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 58,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,994,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,479,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

