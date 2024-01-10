Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 661,386 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 97,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 237,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 58,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,994,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,479,668. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $263.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

