Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,659 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal accounts for about 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,688,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,160 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $96.87. The stock had a trading volume of 98,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $102.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.52.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

