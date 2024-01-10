BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BankUnited has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BankUnited to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE:BKU opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.38 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 30.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 14.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 68.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

