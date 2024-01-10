BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
BankUnited has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BankUnited to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.
BankUnited Stock Performance
NYSE:BKU opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 30.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 14.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 68.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.
BankUnited Company Profile
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
