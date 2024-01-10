Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Position Increased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,949 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 1.3% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 60.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,183,895 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $788,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,934,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $17.33. 1,061,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,499,440. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 580.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,300.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOLD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

