Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

NYSE BHC opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $10.23.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 1,124.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 325.8% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 834,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,661,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,084 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,138,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 45,768 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 954,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 634,551 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Featured Stories

