Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.08. Approximately 248,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 584,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BLCO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on Bausch + Lomb and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLCO

Bausch + Lomb Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth $43,428,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,994,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,612,000 after purchasing an additional 626,431 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,491,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,351,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $5,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.