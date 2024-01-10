B&D White Capital Company LLC Sells 367,335 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

B&D White Capital Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 367,335 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 6.2% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 108,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 35,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $165.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

