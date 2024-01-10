Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) is Skylands Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,811 shares during the quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply makes up approximately 2.9% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $19,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,417,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,588,000 after purchasing an additional 694,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,969,000 after purchasing an additional 637,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $23,585,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2,604.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 374,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

BECN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BECN

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.