Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.57.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

In related news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $139,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $403,285. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 210.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,216,000 after acquiring an additional 510,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 19.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 114,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BELFB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.